Israel and Iran Broaden Cyberwar to Attack Civilian Targets

“There may be a war going on between Israel and Iran, but from the point of view of small civilians, we are being held captive here and we are helpless,” said Benny Kovodi, 52, editor of an Israeli radio station.

Mr Kvodi has been openly gay for years, but the hack on an Israeli dating site has threatened to expose thousands of Israelis who have not come out publicly about their sexual orientation. The site collected embarrassing information about users’ sexual habits, as well as explicit photos.

Ali, a 39-year-old driver of the National Taxi Company in Tehran, who was interviewed like other Iranians, asked not to use his last name for fear of his safety, saying he missed a day’s work at a gas station line. Snakes for miles.

“You wake up every day in this country and you have a new problem,” he said in a telephone interview. “It is not our fault that our governments are enemies. It is already difficult for us to live. ”

Both countries are seen attacking civilians to send a message to their respective governments.

Hack on Iran’s fuel distribution system 26 Oct. The day comes on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the massive anti-government protests that began with the sudden rise in petrol prices. The government then responded with a brutal crackdown, in which more than 300 people were killed, Amnesty International said.

The cyber attack was aimed at creating another wave of anti-government unrest.

Gas pumps abruptly stopped working, and digital messages instructed consumers to report to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and display his office phone number.