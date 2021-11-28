Israel and Iran Broaden Cyberwar to Attack Civilian Targets
Millions of civilians in Iran and Israel have recently been caught in the crossfire of cyber warfare between their countries. In Tehran, a dentist wandered for hours in search of gasoline, standing in long queues at four gas stations just to get empty.
In Tel Aviv, a well-known broadcaster panicked as intimate details of his sex life and hundreds of thousands of others who stole from the LGBTQ dating site uploaded it on social media.
Over the years, Israel and Iran have been engaged in secret wars by land, sea, air and computer, but the targets are usually military or government. Now, cyber warfare has become widespread to target a large number of civilians.
In recent weeks, a cyber attack on Iran’s nationwide fuel distribution system paralyzed 4,300 gas stations across the country, which took 12 days to fully restore service.
The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a gathering of U.S. military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. A few days later, Iran was blamed for cyber attacks on major medical facilities and the popular LGBTQ dating site in Israel.
The rise comes after US officials warned of Iran’s efforts to hack the computer networks of hospitals and other critical infrastructure in the United States. As hopes of a political resumption of Iran’s nuclear deal fade, such attacks are likely to escalate.
The civil arena has been in turmoil for months now. Iran’s national railway was attacked in July, but it should not be a relatively unexpected hack Israeli. And Iran has been accused of carrying out a failed attack on Israel’s water system last year.
The latest attacks are believed to be the first to cause large-scale civilian casualties. Computer networks that are not connected to state security assets are generally less secure.
No one was killed in the attacks, but they were extremely successful if their goal was to cause widespread chaos, anger and emotional distress.
“There may be a war going on between Israel and Iran, but from the point of view of small civilians, we are being held captive here and we are helpless,” said Benny Kovodi, 52, editor of an Israeli radio station.
Mr Kvodi has been openly gay for years, but the hack on an Israeli dating site has threatened to expose thousands of Israelis who have not come out publicly about their sexual orientation. The site collected embarrassing information about users’ sexual habits, as well as explicit photos.
Ali, a 39-year-old driver of the National Taxi Company in Tehran, who was interviewed like other Iranians, asked not to use his last name for fear of his safety, saying he missed a day’s work at a gas station line. Snakes for miles.
“You wake up every day in this country and you have a new problem,” he said in a telephone interview. “It is not our fault that our governments are enemies. It is already difficult for us to live. ”
Both countries are seen attacking civilians to send a message to their respective governments.
Hack on Iran’s fuel distribution system 26 Oct. The day comes on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the massive anti-government protests that began with the sudden rise in petrol prices. The government then responded with a brutal crackdown, in which more than 300 people were killed, Amnesty International said.
The cyber attack was aimed at creating another wave of anti-government unrest.
Gas pumps abruptly stopped working, and digital messages instructed consumers to report to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and display his office phone number.
Instead of advertising in cities like Tehran and Isfahan, hackers used “Khamenei, where is my petrol?” Took possession of such advertisements.
“At 11 a.m., the pumps suddenly stopped working,” said Mohsen, manager of a gas station in northern Tehran. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Rumors spread that the government had created the crisis to raise fuel prices. Iran’s app-based taxi companies, Snap and Tapasi, have doubled and tripled their normal fares in response to drivers having to buy expensive unsubsidized fuel, Iranian media reported.
The anti-government uprising was never completed but the government tried to make up for the loss and reduce the riots. The Ministry of Oil and the National Cyber Council held emergency meetings. Oil Minister Javad Owji made a rare public apology on state television and promised an additional 10 liters of subsidized fuel to all car owners.
The ministry had to send technicians to every gas station in the country to get the pumps back online. Once the pump is reset, most stations can still only sell unsubsidized fuel, which is double the amount of unsubsidized fuel.
It took about two weeks to restore the subsidy network, which allocates 60 liters – about 16 gallons – to each vehicle at half price a month.
But this hack can be more serious than the inconvenience to the driver.
A senior oil ministry manager and oil dealer with knowledge of the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid consequences, said officials feared hackers had gained control of the ministry’s fuel storage tanks and may have gained access. For data on international oil sales, a state secret that could reveal how Iran avoids international sanctions.
Due to the sensitive data in the ministry’s computer servers, the system runs without a connection to the Internet, raising suspicions among Iranian officials that Israel may have received internal help.
Four days after Iranian pumps stopped working, hackers gained access to the databank of the Israeli dating site Atraf and medical files at the Machon More Medical Institute, a network of private clinics in Israel.
Files of both hacks – including the personal information of about 1.5 million Israelis, about 16 percent of the country’s population – were posted on the channel on the Telegram messaging app.
The Israeli government asked Telegram to block the channel, which it did. But a lesser-known group called Black Shadow hackers immediately re-posted the content to the new channel and continued to do so each time it was blocked.
The group also posted files that were hacked last December and stolen from an Israeli insurance company, Shirbit, which insured Israeli Defense Ministry employees.
Three senior Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss secret cyber issues, said Black Shadow was either part of the Iranian government or was a freelance hacker working for the government.
Personal data on a dating site can be devastating “even for those who are already out of the closet,” Mr Kovodi said. “Each of us has a very close and intimate relationship with Atraf.”
The site not only names and addresses, but also states, “Our sexual preferences, who is HIV positive, who uses prophylactics or not, the site allows us to upload nude photos and related video footage.” And to send it to other members. “
Several Atraf members soon reported that their Instagram, Facebook or gmail accounts had also been hacked.
Cyber experts said the hack was not the work of Black Shadow but a knock-on hack of criminals using personal data posted by Black Shadow. In some cases, they blocked accounts demanding ransom to restore access.
Neither Israel nor Iran has publicly claimed responsibility for the latest round of cyber-attacks. Israeli officials have refused to publicly accuse Iran, and Iranian officials have blamed a foreign country for the attack on the gas station, stopping to name one.
Experts say cyber attacks on benign civilian targets could be the beginning of a new phase of conflict.
Lotem Finkelstein, head of intelligence at the cyber security company, Checkpoint, said Iranian hackers had “recognized the failure of Israeli understanding” of the cyber conflict.
They realized that “they do not need to attack a government agency that is more secure,” but with less sophisticated security, they could easily attack smaller private companies, which control a large amount of information, including financial or intimate personal information. . ”
Each side is blaming the other for this increase, and even if they want to stop it, it’s hard to see how this genie is recorded.
“We are in a dangerous phase,” Maysam Behravesh, a former chief analyst at Iran’s intelligence ministry, said in a clubhouse chat on Monday. “The next round of widespread cyber attacks on our infrastructure will be. We are one step closer to a military conflict.
