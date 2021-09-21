Israel arrests 4 out of 6 Palestinian fugitives who escaped from prison

After the Intifada, Mr. Zubaidi helped run the Freedom Theater in his hometown of Genin in the northern West Bank. But he was arrested again in 2019, accusing him of helping carry out attacks on Israeli settlers.

After removing part of the shower room floor and lowering themselves into the cavity running beneath the prison, the six cellmates escaped from Gilboa Prison on Monday at around 1:30 p.m. Then they crawled for about 32 yards under two walls, two barbed wire fences and a pack of sniffer dogs, evading the detection of 40 prison guards.

The fugitives came out through a hole in the ground, just a few feet from the prison’s eastern wall, before setting foot through nearby fields. Their absence was confirmed around 3:30 am, when the citizens of the area reported suspicious persons roaming near the jail, which was followed by a jail roll call.

Trying to prevent a second jailbreak, Israeli authorities moved another 80 prisoners from Gilboa to other prisons, a move that sparked riots in some of those prisons.

The exodus also inspired many protests across the West Bank, as Palestinians expressed solidarity with the fleeing people. About 5,000 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, most of them on terrorism charges. Many Palestinians see them as heroes of the struggle for Palestinian sovereignty.

The first two arrests on Friday night were followed by rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, a stronghold of Islamic Jihad. No one was reported injured, and it was not immediately clear whether the launches were linked to the arrests.

In a separate episode earlier in the day, Hazem al-Julani, a Palestinian doctor, tried to stab an Israeli police officer in the old city of Jerusalem, prompting the officers to shoot and kill him. He was the latest of at least 60 Palestinians killed since the start of the year, mostly by Israeli security officials, according to a tally compiled by rights group B’Tselem.

Jonathan Rosena Contributed to reporting.