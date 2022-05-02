Israel blasts Russian official who said Hitler had ‘Jewish origins,’ demands apology



On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov demanded an apology from Israel after claiming that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots, calling the remarks “unforgivable and offensive.”

The remarks, made during an interview with Italian television, prompted Israel to summon the Russian ambassador. Lavrov made the remarks when asked why Russia thinks Ukraine needs to be “denigrated” if its own president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish. Moscow has repeatedly used the claim to justify its aggression on the country.

“So when they say ‘How can we be Nazis if we are Jews?’ In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish origins, so that doesn’t mean anything at all. For some time we have heard from the Jewish people that the greatest antisemites were Jews, “he said while speaking at the Russian-language station, dubbed by. An Italian translation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, whose grandfather was killed in the Holocaust, blasted Lavrov in a statement on Monday.

“Foreign Minister Lavrov’s remarks are an unforgivable and offensive statement, as well as a terrible historical error,” he said. “The lowest level of racism against Jews is that Jews accuse themselves of anti-Semitism.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that “the purpose of such lies is to accuse the Jews of the most heinous crime in history.”

World War II, where the Soviet Union lost an estimated 27 million people and helped defeat Nazi Germany, is a lynching pin for Russia’s national identity. Repeatedly reaching the historical narrative that places Russia as a savior against evil forces has helped the Kremlin rally the Russians around the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky likened Russia’s invasion to the actions of Nazi Germany, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to find a “final solution” against Ukraine.

Reuters quoted Dani Dayan, chairman of the Israeli memorial Iyad Vashem, as saying in memory of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, that the Russian minister’s remarks were “an insult and a serious blow to the victims of true Nazism.”

The identity of one of Hitler’s grandfathers is unknown, but there is speculation that he may be a Jew.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Lavrov’s remarks “prove that today’s Russia is full of hatred towards other nations.”

“FM Lavrov could not help the Russian elite to hide deeply rooted anti-Semitism,” he tweeted. “His derogatory remarks are offensive to the president @ Zelensky, Ukraine, Israel and the Jewish people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.