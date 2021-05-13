Israel Ground Forces Shell Gaza as Fighting Intensifies

Israeli floor forces carried out assaults on the Gaza Strip early Friday in an escalation of a battle with Palestinian militants that had been waged by airstrikes from Israel and rockets from Gaza.

It was not instantly clear if the assault was the prelude to a floor invasion towards Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza.

An Israeli army spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, initially mentioned that “there are floor troops attacking in Gaza,” however later clarified that Israeli troops had not entered Gaza, suggesting the potential of artillery hearth from the surface. He offered no additional particulars.

The surge in combating highlighted the unprecedented place Israel finds itself in — battling Palestinian militants on its southern flank as it seeks to move off its worst civil unrest in a long time.