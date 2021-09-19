Israel imprisoned the last 2 Palestinian prisoners, even after being released from prison

JERUSALEM: The last two Palestinians, who escaped from a high-security Israeli prison two weeks ago, were recaptured early Sunday.

It said the two were arrested during an army raid in their hometown of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The arrests set off an intense search and a shameful episode that exposed Israeli security loopholes after six prisoners were taken out of their cells on 6 September.

Palestinian news outlets reported clashes broke out in Jenin when troops entered the city. But an Israeli police spokesman said the two escapees, Munadil Nafayet and Ehm Kammazi, were arrested without resistance from the house where they had taken refuge.

Ehm Kamaji’s father, Fouad Kamaji, told the Associated Press that his son had called him when soldiers surrounded the house and said he would surrender “in order not to put the owners of the house in danger”.