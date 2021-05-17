Israel is targeting Hamas naval forces. So what can Hamas do by sea?

When it comes it Hamas’s navy capabilities, a lot of the main target has been on the labyrinthine tunnels it makes use of to launch assaults towards Israel or the arsenal of missiles it goals at Israeli cities.

However Israeli navy consultants and officers say there is one other, less-discussed and murkier menace: clandestine naval commandoes coming into or hitting Israel by sea.

It feels like a scene from a Chilly Warfare thriller: An undercover commando unit infiltrating a rustic with underwater vessel with a purpose to goal an power facility, a populated city, or wreak havoc in another approach.

However that was probably the objective, in line with the Israeli navy, of a naval unit being directed by Hamas.