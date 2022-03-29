World

Israel Mossad female spy Sylvia Rafael who was famous for undercover operation

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Israel Mossad female spy Sylvia Rafael who was famous for undercover operation
Written by admin
Israel Mossad female spy Sylvia Rafael who was famous for undercover operation

Israel Mossad female spy Sylvia Rafael who was famous for undercover operation

Israel Mossad female spy Sylvia Rafael who was famous for undercover operation

Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad is known for its deadly missions and dangerous spies. One of these spies was named Sylvia Raphael. Sylvia was known for her undercover operations. Mossad crosses all limits in completing its operation. It is believed that no matter how many years a mission may take, but Mossad’s agents take their breath by executing the mission.

The whole world considered the iron of Sylvia Rafael associated with the intelligence agency Mossad. Raphael was such a master in his work that he was looked upon with respect throughout the agency. However, before joining Mossad, she was an English teacher at a school in Tel Aviv. Raphael was said to have an inclination towards Judaism and Zionism from the beginning. She was the child of a Jewish father and Christian mother and was born in South Africa.

Moti Kafir Sylvia, director of the Mossad School for Special Operations, in her book about Raphael, states that her husband had expressed her desire to write a book on Raphael. This book, written by Moti Kafir with Ram Oran, was named ‘Sylvia Raphael: The Life and Death of a Mossad Spy’. In this book, Moti Kafir and Ram Oran have told many things related to Rafale in this book.

Moti Kafir was the man who recruited Sylvia Raphael as a Mossad agent. Kafir told in his book that Rafael’s name first cropped up when some Mossad agents were jailed in connection with the Lillehammer affair. Actually, another person was killed in the affair of killing Palestinian terrorist Ali Hassan Salameh. In this case, 6 Mossad agents had to go to jail. Due to which Sylvia was imprisoned in Norwegian prison for many years.

READ Also  Bitter Cold Makes For Difficult Cleanup Day After Blizzard Slams Long Island – Gadget Clock

In fact, Sylvia Raphael had lived in Canada and France as an undercover agent with the fake identity of a photojournalist Patricia Rogsberg. At that time foreign spy also appointed agency but Rafale knew how to operate the camera, so he was sent. According to Moti Kafir, if the Lillehammer affair had not happened, Rafael would have been associated with Mossad for a long time and would have easily retired. However, Rafael died in 2005 at the age of 67 due to cancer.


#Israel #Mossad #female #spy #Sylvia #Rafael #famous #undercover #operation

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  We are scared, the numbers of Indian Embassy officers are not available at all - Painful tales of students trapped in Ukraine

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment