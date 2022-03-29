Israel Mossad female spy Sylvia Rafael who was famous for undercover operation

Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad is known for its deadly missions and dangerous spies. One of these spies was named Sylvia Raphael. Sylvia was known for her undercover operations. Mossad crosses all limits in completing its operation. It is believed that no matter how many years a mission may take, but Mossad’s agents take their breath by executing the mission.

The whole world considered the iron of Sylvia Rafael associated with the intelligence agency Mossad. Raphael was such a master in his work that he was looked upon with respect throughout the agency. However, before joining Mossad, she was an English teacher at a school in Tel Aviv. Raphael was said to have an inclination towards Judaism and Zionism from the beginning. She was the child of a Jewish father and Christian mother and was born in South Africa.

Moti Kafir Sylvia, director of the Mossad School for Special Operations, in her book about Raphael, states that her husband had expressed her desire to write a book on Raphael. This book, written by Moti Kafir with Ram Oran, was named ‘Sylvia Raphael: The Life and Death of a Mossad Spy’. In this book, Moti Kafir and Ram Oran have told many things related to Rafale in this book.

Moti Kafir was the man who recruited Sylvia Raphael as a Mossad agent. Kafir told in his book that Rafael’s name first cropped up when some Mossad agents were jailed in connection with the Lillehammer affair. Actually, another person was killed in the affair of killing Palestinian terrorist Ali Hassan Salameh. In this case, 6 Mossad agents had to go to jail. Due to which Sylvia was imprisoned in Norwegian prison for many years.

In fact, Sylvia Raphael had lived in Canada and France as an undercover agent with the fake identity of a photojournalist Patricia Rogsberg. At that time foreign spy also appointed agency but Rafale knew how to operate the camera, so he was sent. According to Moti Kafir, if the Lillehammer affair had not happened, Rafael would have been associated with Mossad for a long time and would have easily retired. However, Rafael died in 2005 at the age of 67 due to cancer.