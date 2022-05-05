Israel policy imposes new restrictions, tightens hold on West Bank



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Israeli military, which is in charge of civilian affairs in the occupied West Bank, has announced a new policy imposing restrictions on foreigners marrying Palestinians or coming to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach.

The COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Region) says that those who decide to take the next step with their Palestinian sweetheart – “the beginning of a relationship” defined as an engagement, marriage or cohabitation – should notify the military within 30. Day

The rules do not apply to more than 130 Jewish settlements in the West Bank and do not apply to visitors.

West Bank security guard killed in Palestinian attack

Palestinians from abroad who want to move to the West Bank must list the names and ID numbers of their family members, as well as specify whether they themselves own property in the West Bank or stand on inheritance.

The number of visiting professors will be limited to 100 and the number of students will be limited to 150.

The policy states that a visiting lecturer must convey to an Israeli military official that they “[contribute] Significantly for the advancement of academic education, the region’s economy or regional cooperation and peace. “

COGAT states that quotas apply to teachers and students who wish to stay longer than one semester and are “re-evaluated from time to time.”

Almost all foreigners will be forced to leave after 27 months and wait another nine months before applying for re-entry and will be confined to the region for a total of five years, making long-term employment almost impossible.

Volunteers authorized by the Israeli military can come for one year, but will have to wait another 12 months before applying for re-entry.

The rules do not apply to Israeli organizations.

In addition, most foreign spouses will only be able to enter the West Bank on a valid visitor’s permit for three to six months. Although a small number of them can qualify for a renewable spouse permit up to 27 months, they have to leave for six months.

Israel is sidelining Gaza workers after firing rockets

The military says the procedures formalize the application process and expand the “range of approved objectives to enter the area”, adding that they are part of a two-year pilot program and “some parts” are already being re-evaluated.

The State Department said it was studying the procedures and was “engaging with the Israeli authorities to understand their requests.”

A legal petition challenging the policy, filed by the Israeli human rights group Hamocode, prompted Israeli authorities to delay its implementation from May 20 to early July.

The release comes after Palestinian security forces shot dead a security guard in late April and clashed more than once with Palestinian and Israeli police at a major holy site in Jerusalem.

Israel has previously said that Palestinian militants fired rockets, injuring Gaza residents.

In April, Israel said it would close its border crossings for thousands of Gaza workers.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the decision to reopen the crossing would be made through a security assessment.

Palestine has called the decision a “collective punishment.”

Israel occupied the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War; Palestinians want it to be a major part of their future state.

Gadget Clock’ London Mayon, Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.