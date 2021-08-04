Israel Reimposes Covid Restrictions In Hopes of Avoiding a Lockdown

With its population vaccinated against the coronavirus at a rapid rate and only a handful of new cases reported, Israel virtually declared victory over the virus earlier this year.

But now, as authorities across the country struggle to contain the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, they are set to reintroduce restrictions, in what they say is a final attempt to prevent another lockdown.

The new measures, announced by the government on Tuesday evening, include expanding vaccine and mask requirements for some gatherings, a return to a work-from-home policy and more drastic travel restrictions. Some of the new restrictions are expected to take effect on Sunday and others later in August.

The reversal, which came just months after Israel reopened its economy and glimpsed a vaccinated post-pandemic future, is widely seen as a test for new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who criticized his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, for its management of the crisis.