Israel Start probe against NSO in Pegasus Case

Israel has opened an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing against the NSO group in the Pegasus espionage scandal. Authorities investigated the cybersecurity company’s office on allegations of misuse of its spyware by several governments. The chiefs of several departments visited the NSO office on Wednesday to investigate the allegations made in this regard. This information was given by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Israel.

Talking to the news agency, he said that at this time we are not giving detailed information. Local media reported that the bodies conducting the investigation are the Ministry of Defense’s Export Control Division and the National Security Council, which has been empowered to conduct investigations if necessary. According to reports, the focus of the investigation is whether the company acted in accordance with the permits and powers granted by the Export Control Division of the Defense Ministry.

The use of Pegasus spyware to spy on journalists, human rights activists, politicians and others has raised concerns about privacy issues in several countries, including India. The opposition in India is constantly gheraoing the Modi government at the Center.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Paris amid reports of spyware being used against French President Emmanuel Macron and assured French Defense Minister Florence Parly that Jerusalem was taking the issue “seriously”.

Expressing happiness over this step taken by the Israel government, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had said that the curtain will be exposed in some time to come.





