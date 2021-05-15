Israel Strikes Gaza Building With A.P. and Other News Outlets

President Biden spoke to the Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Saturday because the worst violence in seven years flared once more, with Israel launching an airstrike on a Gaza media tower and protests erupting anew within the occupied West Financial institution.

In separate calls, Mr. Biden conferred with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian chief, about efforts to dealer a cease-fire. Whereas supporting Israel’s proper to defend itself, Mr. Biden urged Mr. Netanyahu to guard civilians and journalists.

Hours after the decision, Mr. Netanyahu posted a speech to Fb wherein he vowed to proceed assaults on Hamas till Israel’s safety is assured.

“ and I do know: No nation would tolerate this,” Mr. Netanyahu stated. “Israel has responded forcefully to those assaults and we’ll proceed to reply forcefully till the safety of our individuals is reinstated and restored.”