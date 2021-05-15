Israel Strikes Gaza Building With A.P. and Other News Outlets

The worst violence between Israelis and Palestinians in seven years intensified on Saturday, as an Israeli airstrike destroyed a distinguished high-rise constructing in Gaza Metropolis that housed media retailers together with The Related Press and Al Jazeera.

The Israel Protection Forces mentioned its fighter jets struck the media tower as a result of it additionally contained navy belongings belonging to Hamas. The I.D.F. mentioned it had offered advance warning to civilians within the constructing to permit evacuation.

Gary Pruitt, chief government of the A.P., mentioned he was “shocked and horrified” by the destruction of the constructing. The information company was in search of info from the Israeli authorities, he mentioned on Twitter.

The Biden administration has “communicated on to the Israelis that guaranteeing the protection and safety of journalists and unbiased media is a paramount accountability,” Jen Psaki, the White Home press secretary, mentioned on Twitter.