Israel to Give Third Covid Vaccine Shots to Those Over 60

Pfizer on Wednesday proposed its own study showing a marginal decline in efficacy against symptomatic coronavirus infection months after vaccination, although the vaccine remained potently effective against serious illness and death. The company has also started advocating for booster shots in the United States.

The latest move by the Israeli government, one of the first to administer vaccines, follows an analysis by the Ministry of Health which estimated that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in preventing serious illness remains above 90% , but that his ability to stop the infection had waned over time.

Some experts have pushed back the rush to approve a recall in Israel. The data are too uncertain, they say, to estimate how much effectiveness has declined. For example, the epidemic caused by the Delta first hit parts of the country with high vaccination rates and hit other areas later.

Since June, there has been a steady rise in the daily rate of new cases of the virus in Israel, and the seven-day average is 1,670 per day. The figure topped 2,300 one day this week, a spike that health experts attributed to the spread of the most contagious Delta variant.

The daily rate is still well below that of the peak of the third wave of infections in Israel in January, when the number of new daily cases briefly exceeded 11,000. But it is much higher than in mid-January. June, when the number fell to single digits and the government relaxed almost all antivirus restrictions to allow daily life to return to normal.