Israel will add more countries, including the U.S., to its quarantine list.

Israel will add 18 countries, including the United States, to a list of places from which travelers will have to quarantine after reaching Israeli soil, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The requirement will go into effect on August 11.

Those affected include people who have been vaccinated in Israel or who have recovered from the coronavirus – none of whom were previously required to self-quarantine when traveling from the 18 countries.

Countries added to the list also include Germany, France, Italy, and Greece.

Most studies indicate that the immunity resulting from vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is long lasting, and researchers are still trying to interpret recent Israeli data suggesting a decline in the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for months. after inoculation.

The additions to the list mean travelers from more than 40 countries will now have to self-quarantine for up to 10 days after arriving in Israel, whether or not they have been vaccinated.