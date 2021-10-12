Israeli army are not giving dead bodies of palestinian who has been killed in west bank

The bodies of those killed in the attack by the Israeli army in the West Bank have not been found for a year. The families of those killed are longing to see them for the last time. Mustafa Irekat, a resident of Palestine, is also included in the list of people waiting to receive the bodies of their loved ones or family members. Mustafa too has not been able to find his son’s body for almost a year.

In fact, Israel has refused to give the bodies of Palestinians, citing the prevention of attacks and receiving the bodies of two Israeli soldiers in exchange for these bodies. The bodies of two Israeli soldiers are still held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Palestine and human rights groups see non-delivery of bodies as collective punishment, adding to the suffering of bereaved families. Irekat said that he has no right to keep my son and it is my right for my son to be cremated with respect.

Palestinian rights group Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center says Israel has held at least 82 Palestinian bodies since the policy was instituted in 2015. He says that many bodies were buried in secret cemeteries. Hamas keeps the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war at an undisclosed location.

Israel’s security cabinet last year expanded its policy to approve the keeping of the bodies of all Palestinians killed in these alleged attacks, not just those of Palestinians belonging to Hamas. Israel considers Hamas, which governs Gaza, to be a terrorist group. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said holding the bodies would stop attacks and help ensure the return of Israeli hostages and bodies. The Defense Ministry declined to comment on the policy. (AP inputs)