Israeli Company’s Spyware Is Used to Target U.S. Embassy Employees in Africa

WASHINGTON – The iPhones of 11 U.S. embassy staff working in Uganda were hacked using spyware developed by Israel’s NSO group, a US blacklisted surveillance company a month ago for allegedly using technology to suppress dissent. Violation acquaintances said Friday.

The hack is the first known case of spyware, known as Pegasus, being used against US officials. Pegasus is a state-of-the-art surveillance system that can be installed remotely in a smartphone to extract voice and video recordings, encrypted communications, photos, contacts, location data and text messages.

There is no indication that the NSO hacked the phone itself, but rather that one of its clients, most of the foreign governments, directed it against the embassy staff.

The recent US crackdown on Israeli companies developing surveillance software used to track the whereabouts of dissidents, listen to their conversations and secretly download files from their phones will only increase tensions with Israel. President Biden plans to push harder on the use of such software, a key component of next week’s summit at the White House, to which he has invited dozens of countries, including Israel.