Israeli Data Suggests Possible Waning in Effectiveness of Pfizer Vaccine

The small number of people in the latest study means that the true effectiveness could be lower or higher. What makes the numbers even more uncertain is the fact that the new surge has not yet spread evenly across the country. Travelers who caught the highly contagious Delta variant have brought it back to neighborhoods with relatively high vaccination rates.

Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States

The new epidemics have yet to overwhelm communities of Orthodox Jews or Arab Israelis, where vaccination rates are lower. This imbalance can make the vaccine appear to be less effective than it actually is.

In addition, the ages of people vaccinated vary considerably over the different periods studied. For example, people who received their vaccines in January were different from those who received them in April in one major respect: they were over 60 years old. If more people vaccinated in January are now infected, it may not have to do with the vaccine itself, but with their advanced age – or some other factor the researchers have yet to consider.

Still, the new estimates have made some researchers wonder what could happen to vaccines. The Delta variant became more common in Israel in June, raising the possibility that it may be effective in evading the vaccine.

In Britain, where Delta began to increase earlier in the year, researchers estimated the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the variant, based on a review of all people in the UK who were vaccinated until May 16. On Wednesday, they reported in the New England Journal of Medicine that it is 88% effective against symptomatic Covid-19.

Another possibility is that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will gradually become less potent. Researchers from the Department of Health found that people vaccinated in January had flare-up infections at a higher rate than people vaccinated in April.

If the vaccine does decline after six months, the implications can be huge. This may influence the Israeli government’s current deliberations on whether to give people a third chance. Dr Segal says that if vaccines do lose some of their effectiveness, it might be wise to deploy boosters to tackle the outbreak caused by Delta.