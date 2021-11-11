Israeli Experts Approve Vaccinations for Children Ages 5 to 11

A panel of experts from Israel’s Ministry of Health has approved the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, paving the way for the country to become the first country after the United States to authorize shots for children.

Before the decision was implemented, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nachman Ash’s approval is required.

Two of the 75 Israeli experts backed the decision in a vote Wednesday evening. In a separate opinion, 57 experts supported vaccination of children who had already recovered from the virus.