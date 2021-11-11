Israeli Experts Approve Vaccinations for Children Ages 5 to 11
A panel of experts from Israel’s Ministry of Health has approved the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11, paving the way for the country to become the first country after the United States to authorize shots for children.
Before the decision was implemented, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nachman Ash’s approval is required.
Two of the 75 Israeli experts backed the decision in a vote Wednesday evening. In a separate opinion, 57 experts supported vaccination of children who had already recovered from the virus.
In the United States, White House officials on Wednesday estimated that nearly one million children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been vaccinated since the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine was approved for use last week.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel was an early leader in vaccinating its adult population, although later its rates lagged behind those of other countries. Since taking office in June, Shri. Netanyahu’s successor, Naftali Bennett, has tarnished his image by speeding up the vaccine administration to prevent another nationwide lockdown.
Israel must learn to “live with the virus,” Mr Bennett said.
In June, Mr Bennett’s government became the first government to vaccinate young people between the ages of 12 and 15, and in July it authorized booster shots for people aged 60 and over, just before the practice was approved in the United States. Mr Bennett allowed the rest of the population to enter booster shots in August, before the rest of the world.
The virus seems to be receding in Israel at the moment. The country recorded 147 serious cases on Wednesday, the lowest number since the end of July.
But there has been some resistance to its vaccination campaign, especially after participation in a number of public undertakings was conditional on the presentation of a vaccine passport. The health ministry, responding to the response, canceled a live broadcast this week of panel discussions about vaccinating children and assigned security details after receiving threats from a senior health official.
