Israeli flags fill Fifth Ave for ‘Celebrate Israel’ Parade

15 hours ago
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Israeli flags stuffed Fifth Avenue on the Higher East Facet on Sunday for the ‘Have fun Israel’ Parade.

Tens of 1000’s of individuals – together with Mayor Adam, marched within the yearly present of solidarity with Israel and the worldwide Jewish neighborhood.

The NYPD ordered heightened safety in mild of current terror assaults in Israel and the bloodbath in Buffalo.

Thankfully, there have been no reported issues, and other people loved a peaceable occasion with heat, clear climate.

The case may have implications for zoo animals throughout the U.S.

