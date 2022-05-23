Israeli flags fill Fifth Ave for ‘Celebrate Israel’ Parade

Israeli flags fill Fifth Ave for ‘Have fun Israel’ Parade



MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Israeli flags stuffed Fifth Avenue on the Higher East Facet on Sunday for the ‘Have fun Israel’ Parade.

Tens of 1000’s of individuals – together with Mayor Adam, marched within the yearly present of solidarity with Israel and the worldwide Jewish neighborhood.

The NYPD ordered heightened safety in mild of current terror assaults in Israel and the bloodbath in Buffalo.

Thankfully, there have been no reported issues, and other people loved a peaceable occasion with heat, clear climate.

ALSO READ | New York excessive court docket to find out if Bronx Zoo elephant is an individual

EMBED >Extra Information Movies <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11868128"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11868128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> The case may have implications for zoo animals throughout the U.S.

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra Manhattan information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip

Report a correction or typo