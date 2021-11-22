Israeli Is Killed by Palestinian Near Holiest Site in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM – A Palestinian teacher shot and killed an Israeli tour guide with an automatic rifle near a holy site in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Israeli officials said. This is the first killing of a Jewish Israeli citizen by a Palestinian gunman since May.
The militant Islamist group Hamas said the gunman was a senior member of their movement in East Jerusalem.
The attack quickly revived calls from right-wing Israelis to install metal detectors near the entrance to the shrine – a proposal known as the Temple Mount for Jews and the Noble Sanctuary or Aqsa Mosque compound for Muslims – sparking deadly unrest. In 2017, when Israel made its last attempt, Palestine. Such a plan would also threaten to escalate tensions between the fragile Israeli governing coalition, the diverse coalition comprising Jewish right-wing parties and Arab groups.
Tensions at the site, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, played a major role in the prelude to the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas this year.
The gunman in Sunday’s attack opened fire on at least three civilians and two police officers after 9 a.m. in an alley outside the scene. According to Megan David Adom, an Israeli affiliate for the International Committee of the Red Cross, one civilian was killed, another was moderately injured and two police officers and a third suffered minor injuries.
Police later named the slain man Elijah K., a tour guide who was on his way to work at the Western Wall, the last of an ancient Jewish temple destroyed in antiquity.
The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowd of 2,000 people, according to Israeli Minister of Police Omer Bar Lev.
In the Israeli and Palestinian media, the gunman was identified as Fadi Abu Shakhadem, 42, a teacher in the Palestinian district of East Jerusalem. A statement released by the Hamas-owned television channel identified him as a senior leader of the movement in the Shufat area of East Jerusalem, home to most Palestinians whose families had fled fighting during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.
In the statement, Hamas – which operates the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist group by the United States, Israel and other countries – praised the attacker and acknowledged its role in the movement but did not directly accept responsibility for the attack.
Political violence is common in the old city of Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel from Jordan during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and later annexed. In a separate attack, police officers shot dead another Palestinian assailant in the old city this past week and shot dead two more in a failed attempt in September.
The Palestinians consider the old city to be occupied and hope that it will become part of the future capital of the Palestinian state.
Sunday’s attack was relatively unusual because it involved a gun, and because such attacks do not kill an Israeli citizen. In other recent attempts at the old town, the assailants stabbed and targeted security officials, but were shot dead by police before the assailants were able to kill anyone.
In a statement, Shri. Bar Lev said the attacker’s wife had fled abroad three days earlier, indicating some preconceived notions of the attack.
Following the assassination, another government minister, Yosem Hendel, called for the installation of a metal detector outside the Axa compound, which was originally proposed by Israel in 2017 but was scrapped after the violence broke out, leaving many dead.
For the Jews, Temple Mount is considered the holiest place in Judaism because it was once the site of two temples where traditionally God’s presence was revealed. For Palestinians, the Noble Sanctuary is considered the center of their national identity because, in Islamic tradition, it is the place where Prophet Muhammad went to heaven.
Ariel Sharon, the leader of the Israeli opposition, visited the site in 2000 and became prime minister a year later.
Since 1967, Israel has allowed the Jordanian government to maintain administrative oversight of the site, and nominally allowed Jews to visit the compound only, not to pray there. But Israel maintains full security and controls access. Israeli police recently began quietly allowing Jewish prayers on the site and carried out frequent raids during times of unrest. A series of Israeli raids in April and May set the stage for an 11-day war between militants in Israel and Gaza.
The two sides have been holding indirect talks to stabilize the ceasefire, which has curbed major riots in Gaza since May. But low-level violence is rife in the West Bank. Demonstrations, clashes and raids in the West Bank have killed 76 Palestinians so far this year – more than in any year since 2016, according to UN compiled records. There have also been attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank. Five-year high, according to United Nations figures.
An Israeli has been killed in the West Bank in 2021, the lowest in at least five years.
Irit Pazner Garshowitz Contributed to research.
