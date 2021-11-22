Israeli Is Killed by Palestinian Near Holiest Site in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM – A Palestinian teacher shot and killed an Israeli tour guide with an automatic rifle near a holy site in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Israeli officials said. This is the first killing of a Jewish Israeli citizen by a Palestinian gunman since May.

The militant Islamist group Hamas said the gunman was a senior member of their movement in East Jerusalem.

The attack quickly revived calls from right-wing Israelis to install metal detectors near the entrance to the shrine – a proposal known as the Temple Mount for Jews and the Noble Sanctuary or Aqsa Mosque compound for Muslims – sparking deadly unrest. In 2017, when Israel made its last attempt, Palestine. Such a plan would also threaten to escalate tensions between the fragile Israeli governing coalition, the diverse coalition comprising Jewish right-wing parties and Arab groups.

Tensions at the site, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, played a major role in the prelude to the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas this year.