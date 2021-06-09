Israeli Lawmakers Elect New President, Isaac Herzog
Even because the nation and its Parliament remained deeply divided over the formation of a brand new authorities, Israeli lawmakers got here collectively on Wednesday to elect a brand new president, Isaac Herzog, a former chief of the Labor celebration and authorities minister.
Displaying a uncommon diploma of consensus in a secret poll, they voted overwhelmingly for Mr. Herzog, who presently serves because the chairman of the quasi-governmental Jewish Company for Israel, which helps cope with immigration, interacts with the Jewish diaspora and runs social packages.
The president performs a largely symbolic position as a nationwide unifier in Israel’s fractious parliamentary democracy, the place the prime minister wields probably the most energy.
One in all a president’s primary obligations is to grant a candidate the duty of forming a authorities after elections. In Israel’s present, fragmented politics, which have produced 4 inconclusive elections in two years, that entails greater than the standard stage of talent, authorized interpretation and discretion.
The president also can play an necessary position in Israeli diplomacy and has the facility to pardon convicted criminals and train clemency by lowering or commuting sentences.
Mr. Herzog, 60, the grandson of the primary chief rabbi of Israel and the son of one of many nation’s earlier presidents, Chaim Herzog, will take over from the present president, Reuven Rivlin, in July.
“Our challenges are many and shouldn’t be taken flippantly,” Mr. Herzog mentioned in his acceptance speech. “I intend to be the president of all Israelis, to lend an attentive ear to each place and respect each particular person.”
