Israeli Lawmakers Elect New President, Isaac Herzog

Even because the nation and its Parliament remained deeply divided over the formation of a brand new authorities, Israeli lawmakers got here collectively on Wednesday to elect a brand new president, Isaac Herzog, a former chief of the Labor celebration and authorities minister.

Displaying a uncommon diploma of consensus in a secret poll, they voted overwhelmingly for Mr. Herzog, who presently serves because the chairman of the quasi-governmental Jewish Company for Israel, which helps cope with immigration, interacts with the Jewish diaspora and runs social packages.

The president performs a largely symbolic position as a nationwide unifier in Israel’s fractious parliamentary democracy, the place the prime minister wields probably the most energy.

One in all a president’s primary obligations is to grant a candidate the duty of forming a authorities after elections. In Israel’s present, fragmented politics, which have produced 4 inconclusive elections in two years, that entails greater than the standard stage of talent, authorized interpretation and discretion.