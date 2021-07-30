Israeli Officials Say Iran Is Behind Deadly Attack on Oil Tanker

JERUSALEM – An oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned shipping company was attacked off the coast of Oman on Thursday evening, killing two crew members, the company said and three Israeli officials said.

Two of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, said the attack appeared to have been carried out by several unmanned Iranian drones that crashed into living quarters below the command center. or the ship’s deck.

The incident was apparently the latest salute in a phantom maritime war between Iran and Israel, and the first known attack to kill civilians.

Israeli company Zodiac Maritime said the two killed crew members were from Britain and Romania and that on Friday afternoon the ship was sailing under the protection of a US naval escort. A US Department of Defense official said two US Navy ships responded to a distress call but were not escorting the ship.