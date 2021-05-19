Israeli-Palestinian Strife Widens as Frantic Calls for Calm Go Unheeded

CAIRO — Violence between Israelis and Palestinians expanded in new instructions on Friday, with lethal clashes convulsing the occupied West Financial institution and anti-Israeli protests erupting alongside Israel’s borders with two Arab neighbors.

The widening sense of mayhem in Israel and the Palestinian territories got here as Israeli airstrikes introduced mass evacuations and funerals to Gaza, and as Hamas rockets singed Israeli cities for a fifth consecutive day.

Hamas and Israeli officers signaled they had been open to discussing a cease-fire amid world calls for peace and frantic diplomacy aimed toward heading off an extra fracturing in one of many Center East’s most intractable struggles.

However the violence, which has metastasized with startling velocity in contrast with earlier Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, was discovering new footholds and threatening the veneer of Israeli society in methods not seen earlier than.