Israeli police, Palestinians clash again at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem amid heightened tensions

Israeli police and Palestinians clashed again Friday morning at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a holy site important to both Jews and Muslims.

Israel’s Haaretz reported that at around 4am, some Palestinian youths started throwing stones at police and started firing, injuring more than two dozen Palestinians, two of them seriously. The police retaliated – In full riot gear – Using storm bullets and stun grenades to storm the site.

Amid tensions, Israel has fired on Hamas targets since the second rocket attack this week

The Palestinian Red Crescent Medical Service said at least 31 Palestinians were injured, 14 of whom were taken to hospital.

The police Says A policewoman was taken to hospital for treatment after being hit in the face with a stone.

Journalists, who were seen in video footage identifying themselves as members of the press, were also shot, and at least three Palestinian journalists were injured by rubber bullets.

Israeli police say Palestinians, carrying some Hamas flags, stockpiled stones before dawn and waited until dawn prayers at the Old City compound in Jerusalem.

Older Palestinians, who called on dozens of young people to stop throwing stones and fireworks, were ignored.

The violence subsided later in the morning when another group of dozens of Palestinians said they wanted to clear the area before the main weekly prayer noon.

After the prayers, a small group of Palestinians marched with Hamas flags and tried to enter an empty police post inside the compound.

However, police used drones to fire tear gas.

Israel blames Hamas for inciting violence and says its security forces are working to remove stone-throwers to ensure the freedom of worship of Jews and Muslims.

Despite temporarily keeping Jews away for the last 10 days of Ramadan to avoid any provocation, Israeli police and Palestinians have often clashed there in the past week, which is a normal practice.

The incident comes hours after Israel targeted several Hamas sites following a rocket attack intercepted by Israeli air defense on Thursday morning. Another rocket was fired at Israel on Monday.

Nearly a year after the 11-day Israeli-Palestinian war, tensions have risen in Israel after a series of deadly attacks – including a shooting in Tel Aviv earlier this month where a Palestinian shot dead three Israelis – and a military operation in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Aqsa, known to Jews as Temple Mount, was linked to earlier violent clashes.

A long-standing ban on Jews praying on the site has eased in recent years, raising fears among Palestinians that Israel plans to occupy or share the site. However, Israel has said it is committed to the status quo and has blamed Hamas for the violence.

Thousands of Muslims are expected to pray at the site on Friday after the weekly prayers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.