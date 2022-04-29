Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site on last Friday of Ramadan



Palestinians hurled stones and Israeli police fired rubber-coated bullets at a major holy site in Jerusalem early Friday, sparking a wave of unrest in recent weeks.

Police say Palestinians began throwing stones and fireworks inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound at dawn, towards a heavily guarded gate leading to the Western Wall, the holiest place for Jews to pray. Police entered the compound firing rubber-coated bullets.

The violence ended about an hour later when other Palestinians in the compound intervened, persuading stone-throwers and police to retreat.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency services said more than 40 people had been injured and 22 needed treatment at a local hospital. It said Israeli forces prevented first responders from entering the compound during the clashes and that one of its doctors was beaten by police.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement that they had arrested three people.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on top of a hill which is the holiest place for Jews, who refer to it as Temple Mount because it was the location of Jewish temples in ancient times. This has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In recent weeks, there have been several incidents of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians. Israeli authorities have accused the ruling Hamas militant group in Gaza of inciting violence and said security forces were forced to intervene to stop the stoning.

Palestinians say the presence of Israeli police on the site, and regular visits by a growing number of nationalist and religious Jews, violates the decades-old informal system that operates the site. These tours were closed last week for the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends this weekend.

Thousands of Muslims are expected to attend the main Friday prayers at noon. Earlier this week, an estimated 250,000 worshipers gathered at the site for Laylat al-Qadr, a night of intense prayer marking the end of Ramadan, with no reports of violence.