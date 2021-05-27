Israeli Police Round Up More Than 1,550 Suspects in Mob Violence

JERUSALEM — More than 1,550 individuals have been arrested over the previous two weeks, the Israeli police mentioned on Monday, on suspicion of involvement in the latest outbreak of mob violence between Arabs and Jews that convulsed cities throughout Israel.

Asserting the beginning of an much more concerted arrest marketing campaign, the police mentioned in a press release that hundreds of police and border cops had unfold out throughout the nation “to convey the rioters, criminals and all these concerned in the disturbances to justice.”

Micky Rosenfeld, a spokesman for the police, mentioned that 70 % of these arrested had been Arab residents of Israel whereas 30 % had been Jewish. About 150 suspects have already been charged, the police mentioned.

“The vast majority of incidents that came about had been carried out by Arab Israelis who took to the streets and attacked Jewish civilians and cops,” he mentioned.