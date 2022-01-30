Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Narendra Modi on two nations celebrated 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

Israel and India are celebrating 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. During this, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has welcomed the statement of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi regarding relations with Israel, saying that there is a deep friendship between the two countries.

In a special video message released on Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett stressed that Israel and India have strong ties and will continue to grow stronger with time, highlighting the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. During this, the Israeli Prime Minister also said that there is one thing which I want to tell to all the people of India. There is a deep friendship between Israel and India. We respect 30 years of diplomatic ties, 30 years of wonderful partnership, a deep cultural ties and military and economic cooperation between Israel and India.

Earlier on Saturday, in his special video message in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there could be no better time to take India-Israel relations further and set new goals. He also emphasized that in view of the significant changes taking place in the world, the importance of mutual relations between the two countries has increased.

He expressed hope that India’s friendship with Israel will continue to set new records of mutual cooperation in the coming decades. Modi said that there has been a close bond between our people for centuries. As has been the basic nature of India, for hundreds of years our Jewish community has lived in a harmonious environment in Indian society without any discrimination and has contributed significantly to our development journey.

He said that today when significant changes are taking place in the world, the importance of India-Israel relations has increased. What better occasion to set new goals for mutual cooperation, when India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence this year and Israel is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence next year.

On Saturday, the Israeli Prime Minister also said that I would like to thank my dear friend, Prime Minister Modi, for his leadership and expressing his deep commitment to this strong friendship. Our countries may vary in size but we share a lot, including our rich history, the inherent warmth of our people and our cutting edge innovation and technology.

He said that we are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. We are celebrating a strong partnership, an incredibly deep friendship and hope for the future. During this, Bennett wrote in Hindi that together we will continue to make remarkable achievements.

India recognized Israel on 17 September 1950, but full diplomatic relations between the countries were established on 29 January 1992.