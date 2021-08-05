israeli swimmers perform on madhuri dixit song aaja nachle in tokyo

New Delhi. These days the Olympics-2020 are going on in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. Players of various sports from all the countries have participated in this and are making their country proud by winning medals. Many medals have come in India’s part so far, but the wait for gold is still intact. However, recently India’s glory was seen in the Tokyo Olympics. Actually, Israeli swimmers gave a tremendous performance on a Bollywood song picturized on Madhuri Dixit.

Bollywood movies are recognized by their songs. Not only in the country but also in foreign countries. Many such videos are viral on social media, in which foreigners are dancing to Bollywood songs. But now Bollywood songs have got craze in Tokyo Olympics.

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

Video went viral on social media

On Tuesday, Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelley Bobritsky went swimming while dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s superhit song ‘Aaja Nach Le’. The video of both is now becoming quite viral on social media. A Twitter user named Anne Danam has shared this video. Along with this, he wrote, ‘Many thanks to Team Israel for this! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see it! come Dance!’ At the same time, now people are liking this style of Israeli swimmers very much on social media and are giving different types of reactions on their videos. One user wrote, ‘Bollywood entry in Tokyo Olympics and as always our Indian songs have a different level of energy.’

Israel pair lost in the final

The Israeli pair of Eden Bletcher and Shelley Bobritsky were performing for the finals of the Women’s Duet Technical Routine event at the Tokyo Acoustics Center. Meanwhile, a clip of their routine went viral on social media. However, both have lost in the final. But everyone is praising his performance. Talking about the song ‘Aaja Nach Le’, it is from the movie ‘Aaja Nachle’. Madhuri Dixit was in the lead role in this and this film was released in the year 2007.