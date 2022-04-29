Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport erupts in panic after American family shows up with artillery shell



An American family panicked at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on Thursday when they spotted an unexploded artillery shell when they were found in the Golan Heights north of the country.

Video posted online shows frightened passengers running and shouting for safety inside the airport. Authorities issued a warning and at least one person was injured trying to run on the conveyor belt.

Other videos show passengers on the floor in an attempt to secure the cover The shell was removed and the family was released after questioning. There was no explosion. The family said they found the shell in Golan Heights and wanted to bring it back as a memento.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

In the 1967 war, Israel occupied the Golan Heights from Syria, and the region saw heavy fighting during that war and another Arab-Israeli war six years later. Areas known to have unexploded ordnance have been clearly identified and fenced off.

Israel annexed the strategic plateau in 1981 and today it is a major tourist attraction, with a small ski resort with wineries, popular hiking spots and a short season. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced plans in December to increase Israeli settlements on the territory.

The Trump administration has broken decades of American policy to recognize Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights, making the United States the only country.

Israel has said it needs the Golan, which has an upward view of Lebanon and Syria, for its security. Syria has long insisted that the whole territory be returned to them in any peace agreement.

