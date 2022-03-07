World

Israel’s Bennett speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy separately in effort to mediate Ukraine crisis

Israel's Bennett speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy separately in effort to mediate Ukraine crisis
Israel’s Bennett speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy separately in effort to mediate Ukraine crisis

Israel’s Bennett speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy separately in effort to mediate Ukraine crisis

Tel Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has held talks with President Vladimir Putin Saturday at the Kremlin over Russian aggression in UkraineAnd then spoke with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, an attempt to mediate a dispute that has led to an increase in civilian casualties and refugees.

Prior to Mr Bennett’s visit, diplomacy between President Biden and European leaders had failed to stop Mr Putin from invading Ukraine or withdrawing his tanks. In the face of widespread Western sanctions, Mr Putin has found himself increasingly isolated from the worldA few ways for diplomacy and a lot of isolation from global trade with his country’s economy.

Mr Bennett met with Mr Putin “with the blessing of the US administration,” Mr Bennett’s office said, noting that it had coordinated with Germany and France. After meeting with Putin, Bennett left Moscow for Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, the prime minister’s office said. Mr Bennett was joined by Housing Minister Jiv Elkin, who was born in the present-day Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and assisted in the translation.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

Security of Ukraine’s Jewish population and about three hours of talks with Mr. Putin International talks on Iran’s nuclear program, Dr. Bennett’s office. On Saturday, new demands from Russia – a party to the nuclear talks – threatened to derail efforts to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a deal that Israel opposes.

Saturday flight to Moscow

Mr Bennett flew to Moscow when Russian troops faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces and broke an agreement to evacuate civilians from the two besieged cities. Russia’s attack on its small neighbor last week has resulted in civilian casualties and sparked the largest humanitarian movement in Europe since World War II after Ukrainians fled the bloodshed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting comes about a week after Mr Bennett offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a call with Mr Putin. Mr Putin said during the call that he was “ready for talks”, a senior Israeli official said.

During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel found itself in the grip of a powerful opposition. Israel’s most important allies, the United States, and Western Ukraine, which has a large Jewish population, have pushed Israel to the side of the Ukrainians. At the same time, Mr Bennett’s government has expressed concern that taking sides would threaten its relations with Russia, which would allow Israel to bomb Iran’s position in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi, Russia, on October 22, 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi, Russia, on October 22, 2021.
(Via Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Kremlin Reuters)

Mr Bennett is under internal pressure to increase his support for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgeny Kornichuk said Israel had so far rejected Ukraine’s request for weapons and other military equipment, such as helmets and protective clothing. But Israel has condemned Russia’s aggression and given a vote UN resolution calling for end to aggression.

Mr Bennett, a Jewish observer who flew to Moscow during the Sabbath, emphasized the urgent nature of his mission.

Israel has worked to maintain good relations with the Kremlin and is keen not to anger Moscow during the conflict. Russia’s military intervention in Syria in 2015 has made it a key player in the Middle East. Israel sees Russia’s presence there as a moderate influence between Islamist militant groups such as Hezbollah and Iran’s increasingly aggressive stance.

Despite Mr Zelensky’s Jewish descent, Mr Putin’s aggression and beheading of the Ukrainian government was aimed at destroying the country. Russia’s attack on a television tower in the Babin Yar area of ​​Kiev earlier this week, the site of one of the deadliest massacres during the Holocaust, has drawn international condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

Negotiations from December

Mr Bennett’s efforts followed a series of talks and exchanges between Washington, Moscow and European capitals since mid-December, when Russia demanded a written guarantee that NATO would not expand eastward and withdraw troops and missiles from NATO allies. 1997.

With Russia building about 200,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, Germany’s Mr Scholes and French President Emmanuel Macron have been among the leading Europeans visiting Moscow in recent weeks, trying to persuade Mr Putin that his security concerns about Ukraine and NATO expansion could be raised. Will be addressed through dialogue.

Mr Schulz sought to take some kind of initiative based on the notion that Ukraine was unlikely to be a member of NATO for many years. Mr Macron suggested that some neutrality for Ukraine be discussed.

In the end, the Kremlin did not budge on its initial demands, and Mr Putin went ahead with his attack, even negotiating with the Europeans, just days before Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his French and US counterparts in Europe.

“Yes, there was duality. Yes, there was a deliberate choice to start the war when we were discussing peace,” Mr Macron said after a meeting of EU leaders on the Ukraine crisis in late February.

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, right, standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the roof of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Bennett arrived in Berlin from Moscow after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, right, standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the roof of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Bennett arrived in Berlin from Moscow after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin
(Assistant Printing Press)

Both Messrs. Macron and Scholes have spoken to Mr. Putin in recent days, urging him to end the violence.

The stakes are high for Mr. Bennett. In addition to Israel’s close ties with Russia and Ukraine and its efforts not to upset Washington by sitting on the fence about the crisis, Mr. Bennett’s visit comes at a crucial moment in the negotiations to restore the Vienna nuclear deal.

Israel has long opposed the 2015 agreement, and is pressuring its partners to ensure that once the agreement is restored, Iran is pressured to cooperate fully with international inspectors and to ensure that Iran does not cheat.

Russia has played a leading role in negotiating a settlement between the United States and Iran. But on Saturday, Mr Lavrov threw a new hurdle in the way of an agreement, demanding a guarantee from Washington that strong Western sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine would not disrupt trade between Russia and Iran under a recovery agreement.

Write At Thomas Grove [email protected] And Lawrence Norman A. [email protected]

