Israel’s Parliament to Vote on New Government on Sunday

JERUSALEM — The rapid political way forward for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is ready to be determined on Sunday, after the speaker of Israel’s Parliament mentioned that lawmakers would maintain a vote of confidence in a brand new coalition authorities that afternoon.

If the delicate coalition can maintain collectively till then, will probably be the primary time in 12 years that the nation can be led by somebody apart from Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

The announcement, by the Parliament speaker, Yariv Levin, on Tuesday, clears the best way for Mr. Netanyahu to get replaced by Naftali Bennett, a former high-tech entrepreneur and settler chief who opposes a Palestinian state and believes Israel ought to annex a lot of the occupied West Financial institution.

If confirmed by Parliament, Mr. Bennett will lead an ideologically various alliance that ranges from the far left to the laborious proper and consists of — for the primary time in Israeli historical past — an unbiased Arab celebration.