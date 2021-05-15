Israel’s Strike on Media Building in Gaza Provokes Outrage

The distinguished 12-story constructing in Gaza Metropolis that was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday not solely housed the workplaces of media organizations together with The Related Press and Al Jazeera.

It additionally provided a vantage level for the world on Gaza, as A.P. cameras positioned on the roof terrace captured Israeli bombardments and Palestinian militants’ rocket assaults throughout periodic flare-ups in combating — together with over the previous week.

“The world will know much less about what is going on in Gaza due to what transpired immediately,” the A.P.’s president, Gary Pruitt, mentioned in a press release following the Israeli assault.

The leveling of the al-Jalaa tower, which occurred as combating between Israelis and Palestinians spiraled on a number of fronts, drew condemnations from internationally. The Israel Protection Forces mentioned that its fighter jets struck the tower as a result of it additionally contained navy property belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that guidelines the Gaza Strip.