ISRO Chief Dr. K Sivan struggled for education and became the first graduate of his family. Read his struggle story here

ISRO Chief Dr. K Sivan, who showed the country the way to reach the moon, belongs to a very simple family. Coming out of a poor family, the story of this person who brought light not only for himself but also for the country is quite inspiring. Let us know amidst which ups and downs he achieved this position in his life.

Dr. K Sivan was born in Tamil Nadu on 14 April 1957 in a farmer family. He spent his childhood in extreme poverty. His brother and two sisters were not able to complete their studies due to poverty, but Sivan was very fast in studies since childhood but due to financial constraints, he also had to face a lot of difficulties in completing his studies. His early education was also done from a simple school in the village. After completing his elementary education, Sivan completed his graduation in Aeronautical Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology in the year 1980. After this he did ME degree in the same subject from IISC, Bangalore and then later completed his PhD in 2006 from IIT, Mumbai. Let us tell you that he is the first person in his family to graduate.

In an interview, Sivan says that when he was in college, he used to help his father in farming. Because of this, his father got him enrolled in a college near the house. Then when he passed B.Sc with 100 percent marks, his father changed his mind towards studies. According to K Sivan, as a child, he did not have slippers to wear. Even in college, she has worn a dhoti.

Let us tell you that Sivan was part of ISRO’s PSLV project in 1982. After years of struggle and hard work, K Sivan became the chairman of ISRO in the year 2018. Prior to assuming this post, he had been the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center. He is also called Rocketman due to his contribution in this field. His articles have also been published in many journals and he has also been awarded with many awards for his work.