ISRO Notification 2021: apply for sarkari naukri in isro, salary according to 7th pay commission, check details here

ISRO Job Notification 2021: UR Rao Satellite Center Department of Space ISRO Bangalore job is out. One post of Controller is to be filled through this recruitment process. According to the 7th Pay Commission after appointment the candidate selected on this post (7th Pay Commission) You will get salary.

Applications from only those officers will be considered, sent through proper channel and are accompanied by these documents.

1-Resume in the form given in Annexure II

2- ACR/APAR file of the officer including APAR file containing photocopies of APARs or self attested ACRs/APRs of at least the last five years.

3- Cadre Clearance

4- Clearance from Vigilance and Disciplinary Angle

5- If any minor or major penalty has been imposed on the officer in the last 10 years, then its details.

6- A certificate in which it is written that the officer will be able to take over his post by being relieved immediately after the selection.

7-Certificate of Head of Office / Forwarding Officer as per Annexure-III.

All Ministries / Departments / Cadre Authorities and State Governments / Union Territories are requested to apply in the prescribed format to the interested and eligible officers. to be sent by 15 November 2021. Candidates should note that the applications which are not accompanied by the required documents will not be considered.

Qualified officers in Group A of the All India Services or Central Services holding the post on regular basis or 8 years’ service in the Junior Administrative category, or 17 years’ regular service in Group A posts, out of which Junior Administrative Minimum 4 years of regular service in the category.

Talking about studies, the candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from an Indian university or institute. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 58 years as on the last date of application. The direct link to check the notification and download the application form is https://www.isro.gov.in/sites/default/files/controller_ursc.pdf.

