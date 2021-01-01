ISRO Notification 2021: apply for sarkari naukri in isro, salary upto 63,200 per month, check details here

ISRO Notification: ISRO-Liquid Propulsion System Center has issued notification for the recruitment of Light Vehicle Driver, Cook, Fireman & Other Posts. Applicants can apply for Liquid Propulsion System Center (LPSC) Job Notification 2021 till 06 September 2021. Through this recruitment process 2 posts of Heavy Vehicle Driver, 2 Posts of Light Vehicle Driver, 1 Post of Cook, 2 Posts of Fireman and 1 Post of Catering Attendant will be filled.

Talking about eligibility, candidates must have passed in SSLC/SSC/Matric (Class 10th) to apply for this recruitment. Heavy Vehicle Driver should have at least 5 years driving experience. In this, 3 years of driving a heavy vehicle and 2 years of driving a light vehicle. Light vehicle driver should have 3 years light vehicle driving experience. To apply for the post of cook, the candidate should have 5 years working experience in a good hotel or canteen.

The maximum age limit for Heavy Vehicle Driver, Light Vehicle Driver and Cook is 35 years. For Fireman & Catering Attendant post, candidates upper age should be less than 25 years as on 06 September 2021. Talking about the salary, the selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 18,000 a month to Rs 63,200. This pay package will vary with respect to the post for which they will be selected.

Candidates can apply job through official website of ISRO-Propulsion System Center (LPSC)https://www.lpsc.gov.in/ latest by 06 September 2021. The direct link to check the notification for this recruitment process is https://www.lpsc.gov.in/noticeresult.html#Demo2.