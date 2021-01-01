ISRO Notification 2021: Today is the last chance to apply for director recruitment in ISRO at isro.gov.in

ISRO Notification 2021: The posts of Director are vacant in NewSpace India Limited of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). For this, ISRO had also issued a notification on its official website isro.gov.in. The total number of vacancies are 2 These two posts are Director (Finance) and Director (Technical & Strategy). The last date to apply for these posts is August 27, 2021.

According to the notification issued by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the minimum age limit to apply for the post of Director is 45 years and the maximum age limit is 60 years. The educational qualification to apply for these posts is different according to the posts. Along with this, candidates should also have work experience in the relevant field. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates see the official notification.

While applying to these posts, candidates will also have to give an undertaking that they will join their duties if selected. If the candidates do not give the undertaking then their application will be rejected.

Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale from Rs 180000 to Rs 340000. For full details of pay scale candidates refer official notification. To apply for these posts, candidates have to visit the official website of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) at isro.gov.in. Candidates should note that the last date of application is August 27, 2021. Before applying to these posts, candidates should read the official notification and then apply.