ISRO Recruitment 2021: Walk-In Interview in October for 16 vacancies of JRF iirs.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2021: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 16. Candidates will be selected for these posts through walk-in interview. ISRO Recruitment 2021 will be conducted at Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, IIRS. Interview dates are given as per post code.

The interview of candidates for JRF 66, JRF 68, JRF 70, JRF 71 post codes will be held on October 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM. The interview of candidates for JRF 67 code will be held on October 25 and 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM. The interview of candidates for JRF 69 and JRF 74 codes will be held on October 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM.

October 28, 2021 for JRF 72 and JRF 73 codes will be at 8:30 AM. The interview for JRF 75 and JRF 76 code will be held on October 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM. For complete details of interview date candidates refer official notification.

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) should be 28 years. SC and ST category candidates will be provided with a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. OBC category candidates will be provided 3 years relaxation in upper age limit. The selected candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) will be given a pay scale of Rs 31 thousand. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification.

The candidates walk-in interview address or venue is – IIRS Security Reception, IIRS, ISRO/DOS, 4 Kalidas Road, Dehradun – 248001. Candidates must carry their documents and a copy of the application form while going for the ISRO Recruitment 2021 Interview. Candidates must read the official notification before applying.