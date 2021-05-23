Issa Rae hits back at troll who says she’s ‘not attractive’…as fans point out ladies’ resemblance

Issa Rae referred to as out an web troll who criticized her look – however not earlier than legions of fans got here to her protection.

The Insecure star, 36, began trending on Twitter after a random girl determined she needed to share some adverse ideas in regards to the actress and producer.

‘Issa Rae is just not a lovely girl to me and that’s okay. Each Black particular person ain’t engaging,’ the girl wrote within the preliminary tweet.

‘Additionally, she is going to by no means know who I’m and even when she did it would not matter as a result of I do not wish to f*** her or be employed by her.’

Trending on Twitter: Insecure actress Issa Rae, 36, used her wit when she hit back at a girl who criticized her look

It did not take lengthy earlier than Rae began trending, due partly, to fans who slammed the girl on Twitter with some adverse phrases of their very own.

A few of them even posted side-by-side footage of the 2 girls, and famous that they do, the truth is, resemble each other.

Apparently it took awhile earlier than Rae was made conscious of the web troll’s vital feedback and all of the blowback that adopted. However as soon as she did reply, the Los Angeles native had a witty comeback.

This all began when a random girl criticized Rae and stated the actress is ‘not a lovely girl’

Why the negativity? When Rae responded, she pointed out how they ‘look the identical’

Humor: The actress additionally shared one other tweet in response to the web troll

‘Okay, however we glance the identical? The f**ok?’ she wrote within the caption, together with the girl’s Twitter profile photograph.

She joked, ‘Not my cousins publicly disrespecting me,’ in one other tweet.

The girl maintains that she and Rae do not alike at all, though she has admitted they do have related options, which supporters of Rae could not disagree with extra.

One particular person summed up lots of the individuals who jumped into the net dialog when she tweeted: ‘Like does she not see the resemblance????’

Another person posted, ‘Y’all look tf alike actually. She simply glowed up on ya a**,’ together with side-by-side pictures of the 2 girls.

United assist: A slew of Rae supporters shared side-by-side pictures of the actress and the girl who criticized her about her appears to be like

Extra assist: Many of individuals who commented noticed the similarities of the 2 girls, which confused many individuals as to why she would she would name her unattractive

Look at the mirror: One other commenter tweeted about how he thought the 2 girls ‘look associated’; the girl maintains that she and Rae do not alike at all, though she has admitted they do have related options

Related pictures have been posted with the tweet: ‘The actual fact you each have the identical smile.’

‘Lmfao, miss woman???? The decision sound prefer it’s coming from inside the home…..y’all look associated,’ one other commenters shared.

Rae first garnered widespread consideration for her function in comedy collection The Misadventures of Awkward Black Woman (2011-2013).

She noticed her star shine brighter because the co-creator, co-writer, and star of the comedy-drama collection Insecure (2016-present).

Back in January, HBO introduced the upcoming fifth season can be the present’s final, which was adopted eight days later by Rae taking to Instagram to share that they’d begun taking pictures scene for the finale season.