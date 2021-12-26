issue and women

There is a lot of talk about the feelings related to women, their mood and mood. But the one thing that remains is what the women themselves think, what are their likes and dislikes. On the occasion of Women’s Day this year, the Twitter Commission for Independent Research released a statement. It told which issues women in India discussed more on Twitter.

In this detail, a study of 10 cities between January 2019 and February 2021 found that 24.9 percent of women talked the most about fashion, books, beauty, entertainment and food. This was followed by contemporary events with 20.8%, happy moments by 14.5 percent, community with 11.7 percent and social change by 8.7 percent.

Clearly, women made most of the social issues their topic of discussion. This description shows that the prejudice that women’s worlds are limited to their own is not correct. If women are talking about their country and society ahead of their personal likes and dislikes, then it shows that in the new era, women have thwarted that siege by their own initiative, which made them feel better than their time. Stops you from connecting.