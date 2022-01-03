issued through Monday, January 3





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. ” Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”