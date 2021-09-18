‘It complicates our lives’: many business women must compare to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Beth Esponnet, founder of Unspun, a tailored jeans company, said investors often encouraged her to be more aggressive, taking actions that bordered on dishonesty. On one occasion, an investor recommended that you increase your earnings outlook by a multiple of 10, which is the most unrealistic level.

Last month, Esponette published an essay titled “I Get It, Elizabeth Holmes,” in which she describes the tug-of-war. Many of Holmes’ actions were unforgivable, Esponette, 33, wrote. “But anyway, I think she was convinced she was doing the right thing and was following Silicon Valley’s universal recommendation: ‘Pretend until you succeed.’

Esponnet said that several women who worked at the tech startup wrote in to thank him for writing about their feelings.

Lola Prego, 30, the founder of Base, a company that provides at-home blood and saliva tests that are processed in traditional labs, says she hears comparisons with Theranos at least once a week. Referrals come directly or indirectly from potential partners, advisors, investors, clients and journalists, he said.

Prego says he understands the need for skepticism because healthcare startups need to be critically scrutinized to prevent negligence. The comparison often closes when people learn that Base is working with Quest Diagnostics, a multinational company, to conduct its test analysis.

“But the additional bias and skepticism are difficult to remove,” Prego said.

The biggest blow came from a scientific advisor Prego tried to hire in 2019. The consultant attended the meeting and told him that bringing technology to healthcare was hurting the industry, as Theranos did. This made Prego question whether he could hire the kind of mentors he needed.

“It was quite demoralizing,” he said. Since then, he has hired six consultants.

In July, Verge Genomics entered into an alliance with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly that would allow it to work for three years on drugs to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, Zhang said. In addition, the company published an article about its methods in a scientific journal last year, and this year it appointed a director for the science sector.

Zhang said it was a relief to be able to show the skeptics something.

“The most critical time in any company is the initial stage, when you have to win over people, convince them of the merits of your vision and idea,” he explained. Of Holmes and Theranos, he said: “At that level, this type of partnership can be at its most damaging and undermine your potential.”

