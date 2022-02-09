It hurts I am not considered part of the country Shahrukh Khans old video went viral after being trolled at Lata Mangeshkars funeral

An old video of actor Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen expressing his views about India.

Actor Shahrukh Khan is in a lot of discussions these days. He had recently been subjected to unnecessary criticism. He had prayed during the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar. A video of that time went viral on the internet. In fact, Shahrukh was seen raising his hand in prayer and blowing in the air before the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar to protect her from the evil eye as per Islamic tradition.

But seeing his prayer, some politicians claimed that the actor had spat on Lata ji’s body. After this this video of Shahrukh started becoming very viral on social media. However, many people supported him and told that he had prayed for him according to his religion.

At the same time, fans of the actor are sharing an old interview of him, in which he is seen telling his thoughts about India. He says that when he hears or reads the views of those people who do not feel that they are also a part of India, then they feel very sad.

During this interview, Shah Rukh Khan recalled how children in school were asked to write an essay on ‘My Country’. The actor’s opinion on this subject was wrong as we are citizens of India, not its owners. He had said, ‘Ownership does not mean that this is our India. Those who are called anti-nationals or anti-socials are people who do not think that they are part of India. I feel sad because my family has also fought for this country. It makes me even more sad to read about such things when I am not considered a part of this country.

Let me tell you, this interview video has been shared by choreographer-dancer Raghav Juyal on his Instagram handle. As soon as he posted this video, it started becoming very viral. At the same time, fans of Shahrukh Khan are giving love and respect to him by continuously commenting. Commenting on one of his fans, wrote ‘Very big honor’.

Actress Kavita Kaushik has posted a heart emoji on this video of her. At the same time, some of his fans agreed with him and wrote ‘Absolutely, right thing’. Along with this, actor Nakuul Mehta of the TV show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ has also posted this video on his Instagram handle.

Earlier, actresses Urmila Matondkar and Shilpa Rao had come out in support of the actor. During that time Urmila Matondkar tweeted on the Twitter handle and wrote, ‘Not spitting, it is called blowing prayers. This civilization, culture is called India. The photos of the Prime Minister have been put up, something would have been learned from him. Listen to the song of Mother India’s precious daughter ‘Ishwar Allah Tere Naam, give everyone consent, God, Sara Jag Teri Santana’.