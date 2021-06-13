It Is BTS 8th Birthday And ARMY Cannot Keep Calm





South Korea: Globally cherished Okay-pop band BTS is celebrating it’s 8th anniversary on Sunday. It’s been eight years since this band consisting of Jim, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V entered our lives and began ruling our hearts. On this special occasion, BTS followers, often known as its ARMY members are ensuring they bathe immense love on their favorite Okay-pop boys. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Jungkook Is The King of Savage Replies – This is Proof

Social media is flooded with ARMY members from internationally sending needs to BTS. Whereas one of many ARMY members wrote, ”thanks for having the ability to make me snort n at all times completely satisfied, Thanks a lot for rising so nicely, let’s be collectively eternally, ily!” one other social media person shared an image of the group and wrote, ”I really like you greater than yesterday and fewer than tomorrow.” Additionally Learn – BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: All the pieces You Should Know Earlier than This Mega Okay-pop On-line Live performance

Check out how ARMY members are wishing BTS on its 8th anniversary:

Glad anniversary 8th @BTS_twt

Thanks for holding on till now, thanks for eager to battle till now, thanks for being an encouragement. I promise to at all times be collectively till the tip. Borahaeee <3

WE LOVE YOU

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜#Happy8yearswithBTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/iL23ZLTipl — randomppl (@sgwifee) June 13, 2021

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY LOVES❣❣

I can’t clarify how a lot fortunate I’m to fulfill with you😭😭Perhaps I can’t have u in my life from the start however I’ll keep eternally with @BTS_twt 💜💜💜 Keep secure loves❤ maintain shinning💜#8YearsToInfinityWithBTS #BTS8thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/nMsDcjKFME — Sadia Sultana Mim (@SadiaSultanaMi7) June 13, 2021

In the meantime, as part of its 8th-anniversary celebration, BTS is all set for 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo which is scheduled to happen at present i.e on June 13 at 3 PM IST. It goes to be a mega on-line live performance and ARMY members from internationally will be capable of watch it. This live performance will probably be much like a web-based live performance held by the group earlier this yr.

We want BTS Boys a really completely satisfied 8th anniversary.