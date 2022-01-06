It is my dream to play a freedom fighter on screen: Bhumi Pednekar! It is my dream to play a freedom fighter on screen: Bhumi Pednekar

News oi-Salman Khan

Young Bollywood star, Bhumi Pednekar has proved that she has the ability to play any role on screen. After winning the hearts of the media and audiences with her stellar acting skills in several projects, Bhumi has revealed that she now wants to play the role of a freedom fighter on the big screen. Bhumi says, “It is my dream to play the role of a freedom fighter on screen! To be honest, such a wonderful personality captivates me,

And it will be an honor for me to play such a person on screen. I really want to play such a role and I feel that the whole universe is listening to me. I would also like to be a part of a fantasy project. As an actor, I would like to explore and experience a lot of different projects.

Bhumi Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bhod’, ‘Badhaai Do’ with Rajkummar Rao, Ajay Behl’s ‘Lady Killer’, Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Mr Lele’, and Akshay Kumar and Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in the lead roles. She says that she is always ready to play strong roles on screen. Bhumi further said,

“I think in all my films or whatever work I have done, I have tried to break the stereotype. I started with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and I found myself on screen. Playing the role of courageous women, who are very ambitious and vocal as well as beautiful,

Because I feel belonging to such characters. I am happy that I am an artist today and I am living my dream every day, while also expressing my feelings openly and creatively.”

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 19:26 [IST]