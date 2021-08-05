It is not easy for women to choose sports as a career in India: Savita Poonia: India’s strong wall in hockey

Indian women’s hockey team created history by defeating former world champion and three-time Olympic champion Australia in Tokyo Olympics. The Indian team reached the semi-finals for the first time. Although they lost to Argentina in a tough match on Wednesday, Indian goalkeeper Savita Poonia played an even more important role than Gurjit Kaur, who scored the only goal in Monday’s victory. She stood as a wall in front of the Australian team. He blocked seven penalty corners for India and thwarted 14 counter-attacks along the defense line. The opposing team had entered the Indian circle a total of 17 times. Not only India, Australia also tied bridges in praise of Savita and Indian defense. Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell called him the ‘Great Wall of India’.

Savita stood patiently throughout the match and gave her hundred percent. He foiled every attack of the Australian forward. During this, the Indian defense also supported Savita a lot. It proved impossible for the Australian team to overcome 31-year-old Savita. During the match, the opposition team got two penalties in the last three minutes. In such a situation, all the pressure was on Savita. However, he faced it with confidence and concentration and helped Team India create history.

The road to success was not easy

It is not easy for women to choose sports as a career in India. Even if he comes into the game, it takes a lot of effort to reach the top. However, this was not the case with Savita. The family members wanted him to give his life for hockey. For this he started going to the Sports Authority of India Center in Hisar. She used to travel for about two hours every day by bus in goalkeeping gear. She tells that she had told her father that she had refused hockey before, but changed her mind after she got the goalkeeping kit. She says- Father gave her the kit at a time when she did not have money. Then he felt that he had to live up to the expectations of his family. They have to keep their faith.

Debut in International Hockey in 2011 and then Dhamaal

In 2007, Savita got a place in the senior camp of Team India. However, despite this, he had to wait four years to make his debut. Savita made her international debut in 2011. Since then he has not looked back. She was a part of Team India which won the bronze medal in the Asia Cup in 2013. After this, Team India was involved in the 2015 Hockey World League in Belgium. His brilliant goalkeeping and team performance helped India qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Savita then went on to help India reach the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy and 2017 Asia Cup gold, 2018 Asian Games silver, 2018 World Cup semi-finals and 2021 Olympics semi-finals. In 2015, Savita was awarded the Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year Award.





