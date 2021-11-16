It is the job of the government to ensure that no one dies of hunger – angry Supreme Court gave three weeks to the Center

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court was uprooted on the issue of building community kitchens. The bench of CJI NV Ramanna reprimanded the central government and said that if you want to take care of hunger, then no constitution, no law will say. We are already late. The bench gave the government two weeks, but the attorney general sought three weeks to finalize the plan. The bench agreed to his argument and said that this last time is being given. But this time come to court with a comprehensive answer.

It should be noted that during the hearing held on October 27, the Supreme Court had passed an order. In this, the Center was asked to come up with a plan in consultation with the state governments. The bench had given this order during the hearing of a writ seeking to formulate a community kitchen policy to prevent starvation deaths. In today’s hearing, the ASJ told the bench that under the order, the Center had held a virtual meeting with the states. But seeing the affidavit, the bench got furious.

The court said that the affidavit does not show that you are serious. You are busy collecting information like the police instead of doing urgent work. You had to meet the concerned parties and tell the court what steps are going to be taken, but in the 17 page affidavit, nothing has been done except paperwork. The court said that what we had said has not been mentioned anywhere in it.

The court said that the affidavit of 17 pages and only a smack about the plan. The CJI also expressed displeasure over the fact that the affidavit has been filed by an officer of the rank of Under Secretary. The CJI grumbled that this was the last warning he was going to give to the central government. We say something and you write your own story. It can’t run. The CJI asked Attorney General KK Venugopal why the responsible officer had not prepared the affidavit.

CJI said that make a comprehensive plan. Identify areas where it is urgently needed. But from the reply of the government, it seems that they are still collecting suggestions. While directing the states to participate in the meeting of the central government, the court said that if the states have any objection, then we will consider it in the court in the next hearing. The bench also asked the AG to consider the suggestions of the petitioners. The court finally said that a welfare state has a constitutional duty to ensure that no one dies of hunger.