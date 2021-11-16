It is very difficult to live without Malaika; Arbaaz Khan spoke shortly after the divorce, referring to the son

Arbaaz Khan, while referring to his divorce during an interview, had said that it had become very difficult for me to stay apart from Malaika. Know what was the reason.

Arbaaz Khan is currently dating international model Georgia Andriani. Salim Khan once told about Arbaaz that at one point his career graph had gone downhill and Salman helped him at that time. It was only after this that Arbaaz produced the film for the first time and his film was Dabangg. All this is fine, but after some time Arbaaz’s personal life also got very bad when he got divorced from Malaika Arora in 2017.

When Arbaaz Khan was asked about this during an interview, he had said, ‘I was being asked for numbers at airports and in many public places and girls used to ask for this number. I’m joking It was very difficult for me because I was living my life like a single boy. It was difficult to live without Malaika. Everyone has the right to move ahead in life, so what can I say in this. All I will say is that it is fine, whatever is going on.

Arbaaz Khan further says, ‘Me and Malaika often spend time with our son. As parents, both of us have many duties. What is the fault of our child in this that both of us are not together. We both should respect each other’s decision. We may have parted ways, but we also have many reasons to stay together. We both have a very close family. I still get as much love in Malaika’s family as I used to get. I consider myself a shy person.

Son’s custody was not sought: Arbaaz Khan had told, ‘After his divorce from Malaika Arora, he never sought custody of his son because he felt that only a mother could raise a son. It was not a problem for me to even tell my son about the divorce as he was also watching the environment in our house. My son was 12 years old when all this happened. It wasn’t that he was too young. He was understanding after seeing all the things, but he never opposed it or anything like that.