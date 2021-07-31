‘It Looked Like an Atomic Bomb’: Surveying the Bootleg Fire’s Devastation

Mr. Valens and Ms. Golden have lived in the Moondance Ranch home for 50 years, a short drive from Beatty, an unincorporated town about 40 miles north of the California state border. They shared their time there and at their second home in the town of Ashland. He is a retired lawyer who has spent his life specializing in environmental and Native American affairs. She works as a business consultant and sits on the board of directors of a local hospital.

“This is my hippie pickup truck,” Mr. Valens said as he toured his property, pointing to the burnt out wreck of his 1960s Chevrolet motorhome. “When I was 21, I drove for a year across the west coast of Canada, passing through New England to the Blue Ridge Mountains. “

Up close amid the rubble, there was no pattern or logic as to what survived and what did not. The picnic table resting on a patch of grass came out unscathed, perfectly and surreal, sheltered from the flames. On the fireplace was a small ceramic souvenir: a miniature bus with a demon on top of it.

“It was a small ceramic that I brought back from Mexico on one of my trips,” Mr. Valens said. “This little devil survived.

Earlier this summer, severe heat waves hit the Pacific Northwest. In Portland, temperatures reached as high as 116 degrees and much of the state was braced to scorch during a severe drought. The past few weeks have been particularly chaotic as climate change has helped to trivialize extreme weather conditions and extreme disasters in the region.

“West of Mississippi we have droughts, fires and smoke, and east of Mississippi we have floods,” said Ms. Golden. “It’s biblical. It’s just like the plague and everything.