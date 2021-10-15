It may be bizarre call Gautam Gambhir names unlikely option as player to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag says DC should absolutely retain Rishabh Pant

The big question for Delhi Capitals at the moment is whether Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the franchise in the next season as well. Pant was named captain after Shreyas Iyer was injured during the ODI between India and England and was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

By the time the IPL 2021 season was put on hold due to the rising number of Covid cases in the tournament’s bio-bubble, Pant had led DC to the top of the IPL 2021 table. Shreyas Iyer regained fitness by the time the UAE leg of IPL 2021 began, but the Delhi Capitals (DC) management decided to keep Pant as captain for the rest of the season.

Delhi Capitals topped the IPL 2021 points table in the round-robin stage, but then lost both the qualifiers against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders and were knocked out of the tournament. Pant’s leadership skills have been praised by cricket pundits. Two new teams will be added to the IPL from next season. In such a situation, should Pant continue as the captain of DC?

Recently in a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, former India cricketer and two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir said that he thinks Ravichandran Ashwin can lead DC in the next season i.e. IPL 2022.

Gambhir was asked whether DC should retain Ashwin for the next season. In his reply, Gambhir said that he wants to say both ‘yes’ and ‘no’ as he feels that he should be named captain if Delhi Capitals retain him.

Gambhir said, ‘Look, I am one of his biggest fans and he is one of the best spinners in the world. If you look at the overall line-up, it might be a strange decision and only I can think of…. But if I was there, I would have made him the captain of Delhi Capitals next year.

Meanwhile, Gambhir had a similar discussion with former India opening partner Virender Sehwag. Sehwag said that he feels that Pant can take up the role of captaincy if DC does not find a better candidate in next year’s mega auction.

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals should completely retain Rishabh Pant. But regarding the captaincy, we don’t know which players the franchises will be able to buy in the auction. So based on that, it doesn’t matter if they find a better option to lead the team, but if they do find them, they already have Pant, who has learned a lot this season.