IT Raid On SP MLC Pushpraj Jain Aka Pampi Jain House And Office Punya Prasun Bajpai Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Taunt BJP Over It

Punya Prasun Bajpai and SP leader IP Singh have tweeted about the IT raids on the premises of SP MLC Pumpi Jain.

In Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax Department raided the house and office of perfume trader Pushpraj Jain alias Pumpi Jain. The raids were conducted by the IT department at the premises of Pampi Jain at seven in the morning. It is being told that investigation is being done by the department in many areas including Kanpur, Kannauj, Bombay, Surat, Dindigul since this morning. Now along with journalists, opposition parties and former IAS officers are tweeting a lot regarding this matter, as well as taking a dig at the BJP.

Senior journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai, reacting to the raids on Pushpraj Jain’s premises, wrote, “It was raided. First my Jain, now your Jain.” Journalist Amitabh Agnihotri took a jibe at the IT raids at Pushpraj Jain’s residences and wrote, “Years of the year, income tax evaders raided the place of SP’s MLC Pumpi Jain as well.”

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a dig at the agencies for the raids on the premises of SP MLC Pampi Jain. He wrote, “Did Abki Baar Sahi Wale turn red at Pumpy Jain’s house? It was made fun of agencies. I remembered the story of the jackal. Someday the right person will also be raided, then the public will think that he must have said something against the government.

First my jain now your jain….. — punya prasun bajpai (@ppbajpai) December 31, 2021

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh while advising the agencies wrote, “Save your honour, agencies, save your honour.” The Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party also expressed its displeasure at the BJP over the raids on Pushpraj Jain’s premises and wrote that it shows their anger and glee.

On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, it was written on Twitter, “When it has been proved that Piyush Jain is BJP and Pampi Jain is SP and crores of rupees have been found in BJP Piyush Jain’s house, but SP MLC Pumpi Jain is clean. The BJP has shown its fury and giggles by raiding Pampi Jain’s place today as well. People will respond and give a befitting reply.”

what? This time the right one got red on Pammi Jain? This was made a joke and kept it to the agencies. I remembered the story of the jackal. Someday the right person will also be raided, then the public will think that he must have said something against the government. Save your honour, agencies, save your honour. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 31, 2021

SP leader IP Singh targeted PM Modi while protesting against the raids on Pushpraj Jain’s hideouts. He wrote, “Modi uncle is now conducting an IT raid at our MLC Shri Pushpraj Jain Pumpi to remove the annoyance. There is also a possibility that a search will be conducted at the house of the employees who gave tea and water at the party. We liked the BJP’s fear.”